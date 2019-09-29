Kyle Allen: Three road starts, three wins

AP

Since last year’s Thursday night debacle in Pittsburgh, the Panthers have won only three games. Kyle Allen has started each of them at quarterback.

Allen did it again today for Carolina, despite another three that is not as promising: Three lost fumbles on Sunday. (He had two last week in Arizona.)

“It just something I have to focus on,” Allen told PFT by phone after the 13-10 victory over the Texans in Houston. “When I scramble, I need to keep two hands on the ball.”

Allen scoffed at the notion that his hand size (9-3/8th inches) is an issue in the fumbling.

“It has nothing to do with hand size,” Allen said, pointing out that quarterbacks with large hands and small hands fumble. “I just have to be conscious about it.”

There was another moment about which Allen wasn’t conscious when it happened. He had Texans defensive lineman coming straight for Allen, and Allen ducked under it.

“I was looking for the X receiver,” Allen said. “I just reacted.”

Allen said with a laugh he didn’t even realize that it was Watt bearing down on the quarterback until after the play.

If starter Cam Newton can’t return for next week’s game against the Jaguars, Allen will finally start a game in Charlotte. Allen said that he currently doesn’t know whether Newton will return for Week Five, that Allen currently doesn’t know when he’ll know whether Newton will return for Week Five, and that it ultimately doesn’t matter because Allen will prepare to play next Sunday, even if he ultimately doesn’t.