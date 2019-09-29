Landon Collins: I did my job, that’s all I can do

Getty Images

Safety Landon Collins did a lot of talking about the Giants since leaving the team for Washington as a free agent this offseason and he kept on talking after Sunday’s 24-3 loss to his former team came to an end.

Collins was jawing with members of the Giants, including Jabrill Peppers, after the game was over. Peppers was acquired in a trade with the Browns to take over as a starting safety after Collins left and wears the No. 21 that Collins wore when he was a member of the team.

Peppers said on the field that the Giants are “gonna see y’all again and I want all of that.” After the game, he said it was “just football” and Collins didn’t have much to say about the on-field exchange.

Collins said it was a frustrating day, but that he did his job and “that’s all I can do.” He also said he thought forcing four turnovers was a positive for the defense and that he isn’t doubting his decision to sign with Washington despite their 0-4 start.

“I’m happy where I’m at, honestly,” Collins said, via NJ.com. “It’s fun. I’m not stepping on any shells. I’m myself.”

The two teams will meet again in Week 16 and more of the same from Washington in the weeks to come will likely make things a lot less fun by the time that game comes around.