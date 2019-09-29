Larry Fitzgerald on being No. 2 all-time in catches: Hard to be happy after a loss

Getty Images

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald moved up another rung on one of the NFL’s all-time leaderboards on Sunday.

Fitzgerald caught five passes in Arizona’s 27-10 loss to the Seahawks and the fifth catch was the 1,326th of his career.

That moved Fitzgerald past Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez on the all-time receptions list. The all-time leader Jerry Rice was in Arizona for the game and Fitzgerald said that it is “always great” to see Rice, but found little to celebrate after the team fell to 0-3-1 on the year.

“It’s hard to take anything good from losing,” Fitzgerald said in his press conference. “Losing two in a row at home, three home games [in the first four weeks] you don’t come out with a win that’s pretty depressing. It’s not much to really be happy about.”

Fitzgerald said that the team is “not good enough to make the mistakes we’re making now” and lamented the fact that their offense has gotten off to slow starts in three of the first four weeks.