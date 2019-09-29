Marlon Humphrey apologized to Odell Beckham, who lost his earring in scuffle

AP

Odell Beckham Jr. threw a punch at Marlon Humphrey, and the Ravens defensive back put the Browns receiver in a choke-hold on the ground. Both were penalized. Neither was ejected.

“We didn’t see anything on the field that rose to the level of a disqualifying foul,” referee Shawn Hochuli said in a pool report, via Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun.

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens accused Humphrey of getting away with a cheap shot, adding he will file a complaint with NFL supervisor of officials Al Riveron.

Officials threw flags on four players — two from each team — for personal fouls, with the penalties offsetting. Ravens linebacker Kenny Young and Browns offensive lineman JC Tretter also drew flags in the kerfuffle.

Humphrey said after the game that he had apologized to Beckham, whom he held to two catches for 20 yards.

“I ran into him after the game and apologized,” Humphrey said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “It’s not really the brand of football I want to represent. The whistle blowed. It has to be over with.”

Beckham downplayed the disagreement afterward, saying, “I’m just upset I lost my earring.”