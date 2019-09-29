Matthew Stafford expected to play

Getty Images

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has started 131 straight games, but the team raised some doubt about extending that streak to 132 games when they listed him as questionable on Friday.

Stafford was added to the injury report after limited participation in the team’s final practice of the week. A hip injury was given as the reason why he was added to the report, but it doesn’t appear it will keep him out of the lineup.

Multiple reports indicate that Stafford will play against the Chiefs on Sunday. ESPN quotes a source as saying this is the “closest he’s probably been to not playing” over the course of his long streak, although it doesn’t appear David Blough or Jeff Driskel will be pushed into action just yet.

There are a couple of other questionable starters for the Lions. Multiple reports peg cornerback Darius Slay as a game-time decision with his hamstring injury while Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports wide receiver Danny Amendola is expected to have a hard time getting on the field with his chest injury.