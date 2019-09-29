Mitchell Trubisky exits, Chase Daniel throws TD pass

Getty Images

Bad news for the Bears: Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was injured on today’s first drive.

Good news for the Bears: Backup Chase Daniel promptly stepped in and looked better than Trubisky, completing four of five passes including a touchdown to Tarik Cohen.

Trubisky appeared to injure his left (non-throwing) shoulder and walked to the locker room.

Chicago has an early 7-0 lead in today’s big NFC North clash with Minnesota.

UPDATE 4:57 p.m. ET: Trubisky has been ruled out for the rest of the game.