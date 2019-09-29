NFL: Jonathan Jones hit on Josh Allen didn’t rise to level of ejection

Getty Images

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was knocked out of Sunday’s game against the Patriots in the fourth quarter after taking a shot to the head from Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones.

Allen was being wrapped up from behind when Jones’s helmet made the first contact with Allen’s helmet and Jones was penalized for unnecessary roughness on the play, but he wasn’t ejected. Bills safety Micah Hyde said after the game that he believed a Bills player making the same hit on Tom Brady would have been ejected.

NFL senior vice president of officiating Al Riveron was asked after the game about why Jones was not ejected for the shot. Riveron told pool reporter Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News that the hit did not “rise to the level” of a disqualification.

Matt Barkley closed out the 16-10 loss at quarterback for the Bills, who will now wait to see if Allen returns for next Sunday’s game against the Titans.