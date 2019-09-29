NFL opted against full-blown replay review of Chiefs-Lions Hail May

The last play of the Chiefs-Lions game included an attempt by Detroit to do what Green Bay did in that same building four years ago. The attempt failed.

But the game now has something it didn’t have when Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers nearly grazed the rafters at Ford Field with the game-winning Hail Mary in 2015: Replay review for pass interference calls and non-calls.

On Sunday, the visual evidence showed Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen apparently shoving Lions receiver Marvin Jones to the ground as the ball was making its descent toward the cluster of players. No flag was thrown.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, NFL senior V.P. of officiating Al Riveron looked at the play but decided not to conduct a full-blown replay review.

Riveron previously explained in an appearance on the #PFTPM podcast that replay review in Hail Mary situations will entail the same relaxed standard that applies on the field when a team launches a wing and a prayer.

“For the most part, everyone understands what’s allowed, what’s not allowed on a Hail Mary,” Riveron said regarding an unofficial exception to pass interference that appears nowhere in the rulebook. “It’s probably fortunate that we’re not putting this play into a box because it’s something when we see it, and when I say ‘we’ I mean the football community from fans to coaches to players to officials, we’ll all agree that that’s a Hail Mary and we’ll understand what’s allowable and what’s not.”

Some would say that an apparent shove to the ground of a receiver who may have had a shot at making the catch would justify at least a closer look at whether the shove happened deliberately or incidentally.

If the play had been reviewed and overturned, the officials would have had to bring both teams out of the locker room for an untimed down from inside the Kansas City five yard line. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce told PFT by phone after the game that he wouldn’t have been surprised by such an outcome, given the crazy, unpredictable way that the game unfolded.

13 responses to "NFL opted against full-blown replay review of Chiefs-Lions Hail May

  1. Never underestimate Al Riveron’s ability to show his incompetence. He was a poor on-field official, and has been a disaster as the head official. Why have a rule to allow for review for Pass Interference when Riveron has shown that he has no understanding of how to enforce the actual rules that are on the books?

  3. just like their refs try to screw the Raiders, they try to help the Chiefs. It’s pretty obvious. Either that or they just trying to cover their incompetence and the Chiefs simply lucked out and wear the benefactor. You can choose, incompetent or dishonest. Those are your two choices

  6. I’m pretty sure shoving a player to the ground before the balls there constitutes an issue. Pretty positive thats not what’s allowed on a Hail Mary pass

  8. I don’t think this is incompetence because that doesn’t adequately explain it. Something else is going on, although it appears Al Riveron is perfectly content to have everyone think it’s incompetence, almost as if that’s what he and his masters want us to think.

  11. When you consider the rare and low number of running plays from scrimmage greater than 75 yards that go for a score, the same rules and observations and penalties should apply to a similarly rare but legitimate play.

  12. Welcome to Standard Operating Procedure for Lions fans. Inexplicable calls. Poor officiating. And if anyone saw the fake roughing call which extended a KC drive today it’s just something we deal with. When the national news now starts picking up these stories for one team you know it’s bad.

    Detroit Vs. Everybody

  13. Losers make excuses, winners win. Chiefs have been the most penalized team in the NFL last year and 2nd most this year. So quit with your whiney excuses that the zebras are playing favorites. They gave the Lions a TD when his foot was clearly out of bounds so they missed on both sides.

