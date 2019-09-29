Nick Chubb scores his third TD on 88-yard run as Browns lead 30-18

Getty Images

The Ravens drew within six points with 9:51 remaining. It appears that’s as close as they will get.

On the Browns’ first play from scrimmage after the Ravens scored a touchdown and 2-point conversion, a false start backed them up to their own 12. No problem.

Nick Chubb did the rest.

Tyus Bowser and Patrick Onwuasor both overran the play, and Matt Judon and Earl Thomas both missed tackles. Thomas gave up chasing Chubb, who went 88 yards for the score.

Everyone began the day talking about the Ravens run game. The Browns have matched Baltimore and gotten a career-best 167 receiving yards from Jarvis Landry, who now is being checked for a concussion.

Chubb has 162 rushing yards and three touchdowns.