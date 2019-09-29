No Darius Slay, Danny Amendola for Lions

Getty Images

As expected, the Lions will have Matthew Stafford starting at quarterback on Sunday.

They’re going to be missing some other important pieces as they try to beat the Chiefs to move to 3-0-1 on the season, however. Cornerback Darius Slay and wide receiver Danny Amendola are both inactive after being listed as questionable on Friday.

Slay is dealing with a hamstring injury and his absence is a big negative for a defense that will also be without defensive linemen Mike Daniels and Da'shawn Hand as they try to slow down the Patrick Mahomes-led offensive attack.

Amendola returned to practice on Friday, but the Lions promoted a wideout from the practice squad later in the day and reports on Sunday morning indicated that his chest injury made him unlikely to play.