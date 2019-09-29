No word on who starts at QB for Washington next week

Getty Images

There was a report that a loss to the Giants might spell the end of Washington head coach Jay Gruden’s tenure, but he remained in the job long enough to give a press conference after Sunday’s 24-3 loss to the Giants.

Gruden opted to pull quarterback Case Keenum in the first half of the game and give first-round pick Dwayne Haskins his first playing time of the regular season. Keenum threw an interception and missed Trey Quinn twice when the wideout was wide open down the field and Haskins didn’t fare much better while throwing three picks in the second half of the game.

Gruden said after the game that Keenum’s foot injury, which kept him from practicing one day this week, factored into his decision to make a change. He said he hoped that Haskins would give his team a spark, but called the overall outing for Washington “inept” in his postgame press conference and declined to name a quarterback for next week’s game against the Patriots.

The two quarterbacks who played against the Giants aren’t the only considerations. Colt McCoy returned to practice this week and Gruden referred to him as the No. 1 quarterback at points in the offseason, so he might get the nod after Sunday’s poor play if Gruden remains the man making such decisions.