Noah Fant scores first career touchdown to give Denver the lead

Getty Images

Noah Fant made nine catches for 99 yards in the first three games. The tight end has one catch for 25 yards and a touchdown in his fourth game.

The first-round choice scored on a 25-yard pass from Joe Flacco on the Broncos’ second possession.

Denver failed to score on its first possession, the 13th consecutive game the Broncos have not scored a touchdown on their initial drive. But the Broncos needed only two plays to go 53 yards for their first touchdown of the first quarter this season.

The Broncos scored only three first quarter points combined in their first three games.

Phillip Lindsay had a 28-yard run to set up Fant’s touchdown catch.

Jacksonville went three-and-out on its first possession.