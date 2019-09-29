Odell Beckham, Marlon Humphrey get into it as Jarvis Landry stars

AP

It’s getting chippy in Baltimore as Odell Beckham and Marlon Humphrey both have drawn penalties as have two other players.

Humphrey has shut down Beckham, who has four targets but no catches through three quarters.

Their matchup heated up with 3:16 remaining in the third quarter when they got into a scuffle. Beckham threw a punch at Humphrey, but both were penalized for unnecessary roughness.

Ravens linebacker Kenny Young and Browns offensive lineman JC Tretter also were penalized for unnecessary roughness on the same play. The penalties were offsetting.

The Beckham-Humphrey matchup, though, is a mere sideshow.

Jarvis Landry and the Browns defense has starred.

The Browns scored two touchdowns in the third quarter on runs of 14 and 2 yards by Nick Chubb to take a 24-10 lead. Landry has put them in position with eight catches for a career-high 167 yards.

The Ravens have only 227 yards through three quarters as Lamar Jackson remains under 100 yards passing. He is 11-of-14 for 91 yards and a touchdown and has 57 yards rushing on seven carries.

The Browns have three sacks.