Panthers keep turning it over early

Getty Images

For all the changes, including their starting quarterback, the Panthers are consistent.

Quarterback Kyle Allen just fumbled the ball away under pressure from the Texans, maintaining a depressing streak for Carolina.

The Panthers have now turned the ball over on their first possession in all four games. They’re probably lucky to be 1-2 in that regard.

Allen had just moved the Panthers deep into Houston territory with a long pass interference penalty, mitigating the damage. But just like last week, when he replaced an injured Cam Newton, he fumbled the ball away to kill a promising drive.

The Texans didn’t get any points out of the deal, as the Panthers defense has already sacked Deshaun Watson twice, which is kind of a troubling trend of their own.