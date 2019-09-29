Panthers up 10-3 at half on Texans

Getty Images

Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen has turned the ball over twice already, but he has plenty of help today.

The Panthers defense is doing a solid job on Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, allowing Carolina to hang onto a 10-3 halftime lead.

Watson has already been sacked three times, and has been limited 81 passing yards. The Texans also did themselves no favors with turnovers, with a trick play gone awry when DeAndre Hopkins was intercepted.

That’s enough for the Panthers, on a day when Christian McCaffrey already has 113 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown.