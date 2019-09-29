Patriots hold on for close win over Bills

Getty Images

The Patriots remain the class of the AFC East. But at least the Bills made them work for it.

In a game that was closer than most expected, Buffalo went toe-to-toe with New England for 60 minutes before ultimately falling 16-10.

The Bills’ defense easily had the best effort against Tom Brady we’ve seen this season, holding him to just 18-for-39 passing, only 150 yards, an average of just 3.8 yards per pass, and no touchdown passes with one interception.

But the Bills’ offense couldn’t keep up. Josh Allen threw three interceptions before he was knocked out of the game, and his replacement Matt Barkley threw a pick that ended it in the final minutes. The lone bright spot for the Bills’ offense was the ageless Frank Gore, who had a big game on the ground.

The Bills fall to 3-1 and look like legitimate AFC playoff contenders. But the 4-0 Patriots are clearly the overwhelming favorites to win the division. As usual.