Patriots hold on for close win over Bills

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 29, 2019, 4:27 PM EDT
The Patriots remain the class of the AFC East. But at least the Bills made them work for it.

In a game that was closer than most expected, Buffalo went toe-to-toe with New England for 60 minutes before ultimately falling 16-10.

The Bills’ defense easily had the best effort against Tom Brady we’ve seen this season, holding him to just 18-for-39 passing, only 150 yards, an average of just 3.8 yards per pass, and no touchdown passes with one interception.

But the Bills’ offense couldn’t keep up. Josh Allen threw three interceptions before he was knocked out of the game, and his replacement Matt Barkley threw a pick that ended it in the final minutes. The lone bright spot for the Bills’ offense was the ageless Frank Gore, who had a big game on the ground.

The Bills fall to 3-1 and look like legitimate AFC playoff contenders. But the 4-0 Patriots are clearly the overwhelming favorites to win the division. As usual.

53 responses to “Patriots hold on for close win over Bills

  1. I tried to warn people this was going to be an ugly defensive game. Allen and Barkley sucking was the key to the game. Offense especially Brady has to do better next week but an ugly win is still a win. Go Pats!

  3. As usual a hard fought game in Buffalo, heck of a D they got going this year.
    Offensive line woes for New England getting scary without Devlin, thankfully Watson back next week so at least some help at TE.
    We are on to Washington.

  6. I enjoyed that rough and tumble throw back to the 90’s game we just saw. This Patriots fan says don’t look now these Bills may find themselves playing playoff football this season.

  10. Pats fans, you feel good about that cheap helmet to helmet hit on Josh Allen? Won you the game. See you in December.

  11. Before the CRYING starts the hit on the QB was not cheap and should Not have been flagged

    The crown of The QB helmet hot the DBs helmet on the side.

    The DBs head was up he came in leading with his shoulder

    Bad call

  13. Josh Allen sucks. I never understood the hype. He throws the ball up for grabs too much. Buffalo will need to better at QB to be taken serious

  15. No moral victories for this fan. Pats won & deserved to win. Bills made too many mistakes against a team you have to play near-perfect against.

    People will write off Josh Allen after today, but that’s a legit D. I still have faith in him, though he has a lot to prove after what happened in this game.

    The only encouragement today is that Brady is finally, officially “not scary.” You can deny it all you want Pats Nation, but his days are definitely winding down.

    Good game though. Hard fought, and the better team won today.

  19. It wasn’t pretty, but a win is a win. The Pats defense was outstanding, even missing Hightower.
    Plus Buffalo ‘s backup QB looked better than the starter. The Buffalo defense is for real.
    Interesting choice of challenge flags and timeouts by Buffalo.

  24. Im glad the pat won. I used to hate the pats but now i cheer for them. Its like that guy at work who you always hated but now he is your best friend.I have just decided to just appreciate what these guys are doing, The greatness of tom brady. The bills werent a fluke. They came close and would have won the game if allen didnt get a concussion. Go brady and win another ring for number 7.

  25. The NFL didn’t need to help the sissy Pats win today. Buffalo doesn’t have an NFL qb on the roster

  28. How can somebody use his head to take the Bill’s qb off? To me a personal foul shouldn’t be negated by an unrelated holding call. And intentional spearing like that should be an ejection!!

  29. Annnnd queue the complaining about the hit on Josh Allen as he was trying to drag a defender forward within a yard of a big first down. He positions himself so the only place to hit him to stop the first down was in the shoulders and head. Complain about the hit being dirty if you want, 9 out of 10 defenders would do the same thing in that situation. But elite QBs would not put themselves in that situation unless this was the actual superbowl. (Not the “Bills Superbowl” aka home game against the Patriots). Slide after 5 yards and play the rest of the game, or pick up the first down on penalty yardage and be out the rest of the game. Your choice.

  30. Yeah, if not for the “sweep the leg” moment from Belicheat, the outcome would’ve been different. Instead, Josh Allen takes a cheap shot to the head which pretty much seals the loss.

  34. Allen just keeps hurting his team, if he’s not throwing INT’s he’s fumbling the ball.

    He throws off his back foot over and over again and he runs too much and too high, it was just a matter of time before he got injured.

    It looks like he’s actually regressed instead of progressed.

  36. Solid effort by the Bills in the loss, still need to grow a bit on offense, limit the turnovers, and learn how to finish drives with TDs to get over the hump against the Pats. Both teams will be tough outs against everyone they play for the rest of the year from the looks of it.

  38. Bills are very good except Allen who looked pretty bad most of the time he was in there. All 3 INTs were just tossed up for grabs with very little chance of a reception by the receiver.

    Tough game though the D is excellent and they scheme up very well against Brady.

  40. Great hard fought game on both sides. That bills qb should have been flagged for leading with his head on the run. I know you want the first down but no need to be dirty.

  44. The Patriots are going to ride the defense and special teams all the way to Miami. Just need to get #1 playoff seed and it’s a wrap.

  45. Ugly ugly ugly and a lot to fix on offense. Brady on the run is asking for trouble Defense gave too many yards to a backup. Place kicker is a major concern. Edelman is not much more than a decoy. No deep threat.

    Punter looks good.

  46. considering how poorly they played,incredible they won TB’s worst game ever, mental mistakes left and right, tons of penalties, they need to play way better if they have SB aspirations- Tom’s throws were way off- credit Bills D to a degree, but he was crappy, no he is not sliding off a cliff, just a bad game, he will likely fix his mechanics and turn in much better perfornmances going forward

  49. As bad as Allen & the Bills offense was they still had a chance to win the game.
    Allen doesn’t seem to have a quick learning curve, as he makes the same dumb mistakes over & over. Also doesn’t seem to be able to throw very well. Still looks very raw.
    They got to find some answers on offense, otherwise they’re wasting a great defense.

  50. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
    September 29, 2019 at 4:59 pm
    The Patriots are going to ride the defense and special teams all the way to Miami. Just need to get #1 playoff seed and it’s a wrap.
    ———————————————-
    You better hope so because your Pats offense isnt going anywhere…..

  51. The Bills defense was excellent and Brady (rightfully) had no confidence in his O-line, so it was just one 3-and-out after another for the Patriots. This Patriots victory is almost entirely attributable to their defense, which was outstanding. Just one of its many highlights was Devin McCourty having another interception, making his fourth straight game with an INT. JC Jackson had two INTs and a block punt, which led to Matthew Stafford’s first career TD.

  52. nflrulebook says:
    September 29, 2019 at 4:54 pm
    Great hard fought game on both sides. That bills qb should have been flagged for leading with his head on the run. I know you want the first down but no need to be dirty.
    =================
    Said no knowledgeable football fan ever!

