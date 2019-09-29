Raiders jump out to 14-0 lead on Colts

Getty Images

The Raiders are suddenly hot on offense, thanks to a big-play receiver they just acquired.

We thought we’d be saying that a lot this year, but Sunday, it was Trevor Davis.

The recently acquired former Packers wideout just gave them a 14-0 lead, with a 60-yard touchdown run. It was a startling strike, with good blocking downfield springing him and allowing his raw speed to take over.

It also kept Derek Carr from having to add to his own hot start, as he was a perfect 6-of-6 passing, including a touchdown pass on their first drive.

The Colts have responded with a pair of three-and-outs, a sluggish start at home.