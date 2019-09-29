Raiders up 21-10 at half over Colts

Getty Images

Nobody is going to be mad at Adam Vinatieri for his latest miss, but the Colts have plenty of other stuff to be frustrated with..

The Colts kicker missed a 57-yard field goal just before halftime, and the Raiders are up 21-10 at the break.

That field goal would have tied a career long for Vinatieri, who missed five kicks in the first two games, triggering some worries about his future. But he’s bounced back well since then.

But between the dropped passes and and a turnover, the Colts have stalled, with just 144 yards of total offense at the half.

The Raiders scored touchdowns on three of their first four possessions, and have played pretty efficiently. But they’re going to have to hang onto their lead without their defensive signal-caller, after Vontaze Burfict was ejetced for a blatant lowering of the helmet to initiate contact.