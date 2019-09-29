Rashaad Penny inactive for Seahawks in Arizona

Getty Images

Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny will miss his second straight game.

The second-year back hurt his hamstring a little over a week ago and drew a questionable tag for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. He wound up on the wrong side of that game-time decision and will have to wait until at least Thursday night’s game against the Rams to make his return.

Defensive end Ziggy Ansah was also listed as questionable, but head coach Pete Carroll said Friday that he thought Ansah would play and he is in the lineup. Wide receiver Gary Jennings, wide receiver John Ursua, safety Marquise Blair, safety Adrian Colbert, offensive lineman Ethan Pocic and cornerback Neiko Thorpe join Penny on the inactive list.

Punter Andy Lee is inactive for the Cardinals. Ryan Winslow will handle those duties on Sunday.

Wide receiver Damiere Byrd, safety Charles Washington, offensive lineman Lamont Gaillard, offensive lineman Josh Miles, offensive lineman Brett Toth and defensive lineman Michael Dogbe are also inactive.