Report: Cowboys, Dak Prescott not close to deal

Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that a new deal with quarterback Dak Prescott was imminent after the Cowboys beat the Giants in Week One and it feels like that term wasn’t used precisely now that Week Four is underway without an agreement in place.

According to a report on Sunday morning, it may be some time before imminent is the appropriate description of the contract talks.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Prescott and the Cowboys are not close to reaching agreement on an extension and the situation isn’t expected to change soon. Per the report, there hasn’t been a setback or snag in talks because things were never as close as Jones intimated early this month.

Prescott has only helped his cause over the first weeks of the 2019 season as he’s completed just under 75 percent of his passes while throwing nine touchdowns in three Cowboys wins. He’s also found time to keep abreast of new developments in the fast food chicken world, so it doesn’t seem the contract issue has been too great a burden on his mind.