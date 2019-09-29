Report: Melvin Gordon only to play in an emergency

Getty Images

The Chargers activated running back Melvin Gordon on Saturday, so he’s eligible to play against the Dolphins on Sunday.

It appears the plan is for Gordon to wait to make his first appearance of the 2019 season, however. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Gordon is set to be in uniform, but that he will only play in the event of an emergency.

“I’m good man . . . I’ve been grinding,” Gordon said, via the team’s website. “I haven’t been sitting around coming in overweight or anything like that . . . There will be some adjustments in getting back into game shape, but I think I’ll be alright.”

The Chargers will be without Justin Jackson, who is battling a calf injury. Austin Ekeler and Troymaine Pope are the other backs for the team.