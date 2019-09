Getty Images

Patriots running back Rex Burkhead woke up feeling dangerous in Buffalo.

Or at least he woke up feeling like he can run on his injured foot. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported this morning that Burkhead, who is listed as questionable, is planning to play today against the Bills.

Burkhead has been the Patriots’ most effective runner this season, carrying 24 times for 112 yards.

The Patriots are favored by a touchdown in today’s battle of 3-0 AFC East teams.