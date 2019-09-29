Rex Ryan keeps stirring the pot with Baker Mayfield

Getty Images

Rex Ryan isn’t letting it go.

Four days after Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield dismissed Ryan’s criticism of the second-year signal-caller by saying, “If you don’t wear orange and brown, you don’t matter,” Ryan showed up for his ESPN Sunday-morning show wearing orange and brown. (Brown jacket, orange tie.)

And Ryan reiterated his criticism of Mayfield as “overrated as hell” and a “one-read quarterback” by saying this, as Mayfield prepared to face the Ravens: “Baker Mayfield better be happy I’m not in the black and purple today on that sideline because he’d be in trouble.”

Mayfield isn’t in trouble so far. He led the road team on an 11-play, 84-yard drive that resulted in a touchdown pass to tight end Ricky Seals-Jones. Mayfield completed six of eight passes for 68 yards, including the touchdown pass.