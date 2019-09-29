Seahawks get to 3-1 with 27-10 win in Arizona

Getty Images

The Seahawks stumbled against the Saints last weekend, but they found their footing in Arizona this Sunday.

Russell Wilson threw a touchdown and Jadeveon Clowney returned an interception for another score as the Seahawks jumped in front early and never allowed the Cardinals to get back within one score. The 27-10 win pushes the Seahawks’ record to 3-1 ahead of Thursday night’s showdown with the Rams.

The Cardinals have made a habit of getting their offense going late in games this season and Sunday was no exception. They had an eight-play, 80-yard drive that ended with a Kyler Murray touchdown run that cut Seattle’s lead to 20-10 with over 10 minutes to play in the fourth quarter. Their defense wasn’t able to get the ball back into Murray’s hands with that deficit intact, however.

Seattle put together a 15-play, 75-yard drive that took over eight minutes off the clock before C.J. Prosise ran the ball in from nine yards out. The drive was sustained by personal fouls on Tramaine Brock and Chandler Jones along with a couple of Wilson completions and strong work by Chris Carson. Carson put memories of his three fumbles in the first three weeks to bed by running 22 times for 104 yards in a performance that paid back the support he got from the team this week.

Wilson was 22-of-28 for 240 yards while getting sacked four times. Those number are down from the 406 passing yards and four touchdowns of last weekend, but the Seahawks lost that game and that should make this Sunday’s outing a more satisfying one.

Larry Fitzgerald passed Tony Gonzalez to become No. 2 in all-time receptions and David Johnson had a good day catching passes out of the backfield, but those highlights couldn’t obscure another slow start that left the Cardinals with too much work to do to pull out a win. They’ll try to change the formula in Cincinnati next Sunday.