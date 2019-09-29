Seahawks take comfortable 20-3 lead into halftime

Getty Images

A trip to Arizona has been just what the doctor ordered for the Seahawks after last Sunday’s loss to the Saints.

The Seahawks got an interception return for a touchdown by Jadeveon Clowney, a Russell Wilson touchdown pass and strong work from running back Chris Carson as they built a 20-3 halftime lead over the Cardinals.

Carson has lost three fumbles this season, but he kept the ball in his grasp while running 10 times for 54 yards through the first 30 minutes of action. Carson also caught a pass as Wilson went 10-of-16 for 133 yards during the first half of the game.

Kyler Murray was 10-of-15 for 112 yards outside of the interception by Clowney and David Johnson accounted for 87 of those yards by running through the defense after catching short passes from the rookie quarterback. Their work led to three field goal tries for Zane Gonzalez, but he missed two of them to help the Seahawks take their comfortable lead into the locker room.