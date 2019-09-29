Sean Culkin tears Achilles, out for year

AP

The Chargers signed Lance Kendricks two weeks ago after Hunter Henry was diagnosed with a tibial plateau fracture. Antonio Gates remains a free agent.

Will the Chargers look Gates’ way this time around?

Kendricks and Sean Culkin were the only active tight ends Sunday, with Henry and Virgil Green inactive with their injuries. Culken left the game with what the Chargers called an ankle injury in-game.

But coach Anthony Lynn announced afterward that Culkin tore his Achilles and is out for the year.

The Chargers will have to sign another tight end, whomever that may be.

Culkin made one catch for 12 yards against the Dolphins, his only reception this season. He made one catch for 24 yards his first two seasons.