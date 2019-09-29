Sean McDermott: No room in football for Jonathan Jones’ hit on Josh Allen

Getty Images

NFL senior vice president of officiating Al Riveron said in a pool report that Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones‘ hit on Bills quarterback Josh Allen did not “rise to the level” of a disqualification. The Bills vehemently disagree.

“There’s no room in football for that,” McDermott said in his postgame press conference. “It is a shame to see a player like Josh, or any player for that matter, go down on a hit like that.”

Allen did not slide on a 7-yard scramble in the fourth quarter, but Duron Harmon appeared to have the quarterback wrapped up when Jones applied a finishing and unnecessary blow. Officials penalized Jones for unnecessary roughness, which triggers an automatic review for a possible ejection.

Riveron allowed Allen to remain in the game.

“I asked for an explanation,” McDermott said. “I thought he should have been thrown out. Other than that, I am not going to get into that at all. That is for the league to get into.”

Allen is in concussion protocol.

The Bills have a bye after Week Five.

Two of the team’s safeties said if one of Buffalo’s defenders had hit Tom Brady in the same manner, officials would have ejected the Bills player.

“That’s the first thing that came out of my mouth on the sideline,” Micah Hyde said in the locker room, via video from Matthew Bove of WKBW. “If one of us did that to 12 [Brady], we wouldn’t have been in the game anymore. There’s no way we would’ve continued to play in that game.”

Jordan Poyer echoed Hyde, “If that type of hit happens on 12, you probably get thrown out of the game.”