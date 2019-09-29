Sean McDermott: No room in football for Jonathan Jones’ hit on Josh Allen

Posted by Charean Williams on September 29, 2019, 7:25 PM EDT
Getty Images

NFL senior vice president of officiating Al Riveron said in a pool report that Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones‘ hit on Bills quarterback Josh Allen did not “rise to the level” of a disqualification. The Bills vehemently disagree.

“There’s no room in football for that,” McDermott said in his postgame press conference. “It is a shame to see a player like Josh, or any player for that matter, go down on a hit like that.”

Allen did not slide on a 7-yard scramble in the fourth quarter, but Duron Harmon appeared to have the quarterback wrapped up when Jones applied a finishing and unnecessary blow. Officials penalized Jones for unnecessary roughness, which triggers an automatic review for a possible ejection.

Riveron allowed Allen to remain in the game.

“I asked for an explanation,” McDermott said. “I thought he should have been thrown out. Other than that, I am not going to get into that at all. That is for the league to get into.”

Allen is in concussion protocol.

The Bills have a bye after Week Five.

Two of the team’s safeties said if one of Buffalo’s defenders had hit Tom Brady in the same manner, officials would have ejected the Bills player.

“That’s the first thing that came out of my mouth on the sideline,” Micah Hyde said in the locker room, via video from Matthew Bove of WKBW. “If one of us did that to 12 [Brady], we wouldn’t have been in the game anymore. There’s no way we would’ve continued to play in that game.”

Jordan Poyer echoed Hyde, “If that type of hit happens on 12, you probably get thrown out of the game.”

Permalink 41 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

41 responses to “Sean McDermott: No room in football for Jonathan Jones’ hit on Josh Allen

  3. That’s why you dont put your qb in that position by sending him on all of the running plays. Some of the blame needs to fall on the coach’s and player for knowing the risks of running around and holding the ball forever. Allen has no pocket presence at all.

  7. I am no patriots fan. I understand they are trying to take this out of the game. But I just don’t think it was that egregious at all. He was running with the ball and didn’t give him self up. Perhaps too much helmet to helmet contact is the problem. It’s certainly looked to me that he led with his shoulder. I just don’t see this as a dirty hit. Again, I know it’s something they are trying to take out of the game.

  11. If the Bills put a similar hit on Brady – one defender holding his arms back, the other aiming for his head – the Pats fans would have rioted in the stands. Player automatically ejected. No question about it. But in this case they’ll look the other way…

  12. Was a bang bang play and Allen’s head dropped as McCourty was tackling him otherwise Jones would likely have hit him in the chest. Was not intentional

  13. gtrav says:
    September 29, 2019 at 7:38 pm
    Josh Allen lowered his head as a runner. Nothing Jones could have done about it, not his fault
    ================================================
    It was even questionable as a penalty. It certainly wasn’t dirty and this was a big QB taking on smaller DBs going for a big first down. If he’s leading with his helmet and not going down, he’s taking on too much risk. By the way, he stinks.

  14. McDermott and Hyde must be new to football. Hits like that happen to running backs in every game; and Josh Allen was a running back on that play, and he was the one who lowered his head when Jones was leading with his shoulder. Should Jones have tried to avoid all contact when it looked like Harmon was making the play? No, not until the play is whistled dead.

  16. There is a reason why QBs slide when they get in the secondary, Thats the best thing that could happen to the Bills.

    Allen isn’t the sharpest knife in the drawer

  17. If the Bills put a similar hit on Brady – one defender holding his arms back, the other aiming for his head – the

    ——

    If that happened all the Bills fans would have cheered so loudly you would have heard it in California.

    Guaranteed.

  18. 15 other people said it. I’m still going say it. You’re a QB, lead with and put your head down like you are a RB instead of sliding and you are going to get lit up. Every time. McDermott may be p’d off at the Pats D but I bet the first thing he said to Allen after the game was, “you ever do that again I’m going to bench you for your own good.”

  20. Brady, Peyton, and Favre got hit like this all the time throughout the early 2000’s. I remember Brady’s hit against the Bills in the 2001 game. It’s time for these new quarterbacks to put on their big boy pants and enjoy the Cupcake era of the NFL. Player records don’t mean anything anymore, no one can touch the quarterback, and the crying about losing to the Patriots still hasn’t stopped.

  21. It’s true. Seeing all the pats fans laughing at this but if that hit is on Brady, they call for immediate expulsion of said player. That loser knows he could never have tackled Allen one on one. He should be grateful his teammate saved him.

  23. I don’t understand people saying the hit was unnecessary because he was wrapped up. He was about a yard from the first down marker and probably would have made it without the hit. Whether or not the hit was justified, it was intended to prevent a first down, so cannot say it was unnecessary unless you are supposed to just concede up first downs.

  24. Pats fans defended Gronk’s hit on White, too.

    It’s no big deal, guys. It doesn’t mean NE is a “dirty” team, though man, will they never be liked in any of our lifetimes.

    It just means it wasn’t a clean hit. It was unnecessary. It’s easy to call it for what it is.

  27. No one has ever accused the Patriots* of playing the game the right way.
    Taking out the opposing QB with a head shot is just outright dirty,

    It’s a shame after the effort the Bills put forth in this game.

  28. It that hit was on any running back,any game – no flag. Hell, running backs lead with their helmet.
    The slide option is always there for the quarterback. He will use that option next time.

  29. The tears are flowing like a river in buffalo that Noah might have to rise up and build an ark to save the city

  30. He’s running and didn’t slide giving himself up !! Give me a break !!! If you think that’s dirty hand in your whistle n coaching visor!!! He lowered his own head what’s Jones suppose to do ? Side step out of way , and let him run !!! The Patriots beat the Bills and the refs!!! Terrible calls, missed calls on both sides and refs should be fined and lose pay like players.

  31. OBVIOUSLY the defender targeted the player’s head with intent.
    It was OBVIOUS in full game speed as well as slow motion.

    Why make rules you can’t properly enforce, Rog???

  32. All the whiners crying……is expected! Dude is a runner diving for a first down. Should have slid plain and simple. I see Mcdoofus is a crybaby like all the Jill fans. You want him to wave a feather duster at him next time?? Geeez. Grow up and accept another L to the greatest of all time. TB-12.

  33. whine, whine, whine
    sounds like an engine with a problem
    the hit was 50/50
    you could see jones leading with his shoulder and Allen lowered his head
    hell, he is 6’5″, Jones under 6″ and bending over to make a tackle
    not sure if Allen should have been penalized, after all, he lowered his head to make contact

  34. It’s hard to slide when a defender is holding you upright. No matter. By RULE you can’t whack his head no mastery what. It doesn’t help that the offender stood over his kill primping. Payback is you know what. Pats fans are the biggest whiners and excuse makers there are, bar none.

  36. If Allan wants to run the ball and not give himself up, then he deserves every shot to the head that he gets. Learn how to play in the NFL, or you just might lose your head.

  37. Doesn’t matter if it was a QB, RB or receiver, the defender had time to plant and lead with his helmet. Intentional. Allen didn’t lower his helmet to gain advantage, he was going down. Clearly.
    Maybe not as dirty as Burfict’s hit on Doyle, but very similar to the Eagles/Packers. Maybe not an automatic ejection, but a BIG fine should be coming. If he’s been caught doing this before maybe a suspension.
    And no, Favre, Manning, and PARTICULARLY Brady don’t get hit like this “all the time”. Bills are right; do this to Brady and you’re gone. End of story.

  40. Well I kept saying that kid Josh Allen is going to get hurt running around like that, and he’s slippery. Jones helped to take him down and he did not lower his head but charged on with his shoulder. The Bills’ player are griping that if that was done to Brady there would be big penalty? First off Brady does not run like that and knows how to slide. They should coach their QB better about the risks, nothing to do with Brady. He’s young and daring. Maybe they should clip his instincts to run.Once he runs, he’s no longer treated as a qb.

  41. Is McDermott done whining yet? The Bills got plenty of “generous” calls in the game and he was still insufferably complaining the entire game. Enough clown, you lost your Superbowl! Enjoy fading into obscurity just like your team does every year down the stretch.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!