Sheldon Rankins expected to make 2019 debut on Sunday

The Saints are set to get a key part of their defensive line back in the lineup.

Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins tore his Achilles in the divisional round of the playoffs in January and spent the offseason rehabbing the injury. He avoided the physically unable to perform list to start the season, but was inactive in each of the team’s first three games.

According to multiple reports, his absence is expected to come to an end on Sunday night when the Cowboys roll into the Superdome. It’s unclear how much Rankins, who was listed as questionable on Friday, will play, but the more hands on deck the better against the Dallas offense.

In addition to playing without quarterback Drew Brees in the wake of his thumb injury, the Saints are also going to play without center Will Clapp (hand) and wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (ankle).