Sheldon Rankins makes his return to Saints lineup on Sunday night

Getty Images

The Saints will be welcoming back a member of their defensive line on Sunday night.

Word on Sunday morning was that defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins would be in the lineup for the Saints for the first time since he tore his Achilles in January. Rankins was listed as questionable on Friday and his return was confirmed when his name was missing from the team’s inactive list 90 minutes before kickoff.

Rankins started every game for the Saints the last two years, so it is a big piece to add back into the defensive mix. He probably will be eased back into action, although we’ll see how things play out soon enough.

The Saints will play without quarterback Drew Brees for the second straight week. They also deactivated cornerback Ken Crawley, defensive back Saquan Hamilton, offensive lineman Will Clapp, defensive end Mario Edwards, offensive lineman Ethan Greenidge and wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith.

Wide receiver Michael Gallup Michael, defensive end Tyrone Crawford and defensive tackle Antwaun Woods were ruled out by the Cowboys on Friday. Safety Donovan Wilson, linebacker Luke Gifford, offensive lineman Adam Redmon and offensive lineman Brandon Knight are also inactive for Dallas.