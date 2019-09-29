Steelers could be in danger of a historically bad season

Posted by Mike Florio on September 29, 2019, 10:01 AM EDT
For the first Sunday this season, the Steelers won’t play. Which means that, for the first Sunday this season, the Steelers won’t lose.

As the winless six-time Super Bowl champions prepare to face the equally winless Bengals on Monday night, Steelers fans should begin to at least consider the possibility that the team could be in danger of having their worst season in 50 years.

It was 1969. That’s when Chuck Noll arrived to turn around a historically mediocre-at-best franchise, drafted Hall of Fame defensive tackle Joe Greene with the fourth overall selection, and then lost 13 of 14 games, laying the foundation to draft quarterback Terry Bradshaw with the first overall pick in 1970.

In 1970, the Steelers generated a 5-9 record. Since then, the Steelers have never won fewer than five games. Only once, in 1988, did the Steelers generate a five-win season.

With three losses in three games to start 2019, the Steelers now need to go 5-8 over the next 13 games to avoid producing their worst season since 1969.

They’ll have to do it without Ben Roethlisberger, obviously. And with a receiving corps that doesn’t seem to be nearly as talented as it’s been in recent years. And with a running game that can’t get going because the downfield passing game scares no one.

So here’s the challenge, in a nutshell: Win five games against the Bengals twice, the Ravens twice, at the Chargers, the Dolphins, Colts, Rams, the Browns twice, at the Cardinals, and at the Jets. Even with a depleted team, victories should come against the Dolphins, at least one against the Bengals, and the Cardinals.

Ultimately, whether the Steelers go 5-11 or 4-12 could come down to a Week 17 showdown against former Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell. And if the Steelers do indeed fail to turn things around, they won’t have the solace of the high first-round pick that became in past disastrous years the likes of Joe Greene and Terry Bradshaw.

Thanks to the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade, the Dolphins own that pick.

20 responses to “Steelers could be in danger of a historically bad season

  3. The Steelers have a really good team. They lost to the Patriots in week one. The Patriots have only given up 17 points in 3 games, so the Pats are just a monster. Then they played a close game and lost to Russell Wilson. Wilson is a top five QB, and the Steelers are breaking in a young QB. Then week 3 they gave the 49ers game away. Had the game in the bag and Conner put the ball on the ground. The bye week will help get everyone acclimated to Mason Rudolph, who is a great young QB. They have a few things to figure out, but they could still win 10 games.

  7. “Then week 3 they gave the 49ers game away. Had the game in the bag and Conner put the ball on the ground.”

    The 49ers turned the ball over 5 times and the Steelers didn’t take advantage. They deserved to lose.

  9. In case anyone hasn’t noticed, the combined record of the 3 teams the Steelers lost to is 8-1 and they almost won 2 of those games.

  10. That shouldn’t come as a surprise when you consider they lost to two of the worst teams in the league last year along the way to collapsing in the final half of the season and missing the playoffs despite having the MOST Pro Bowl players of any team. If that wasn’t enough to show the front office that they need a leader, not a cheerleader, then I don’t know what will. Maybe they’ll stick with Tomlin for ten years of winning five games or less before they realize he needs to go.

    This is what made that Minkah Fitzpatrick trade so puzzling. Sure, he’s a good player but why trade a #1 pick during a lost season? Now that #1 is beginning to look like a top 5 pick. Why didn’t they pick up a safety in free agency? Long-time Steelers fan here but that team is an absolute mess. Losing to the Broncos and the Raiders last year was inexcusable and told me enough that they need a change from Tomlin.

  13. Wow, that Fitzpatrick trade now looks like a disaster. Also, no clue why they stubbornly hang on to head coaches for so long. Three coaches in 50 years. Admirable stability, but what’s the point?

  14. @PrimeTime. Why would they be tanking? They traded their first round pick away. They just aren’t playing good at all. From a Steelers fan. SMH.

  16. Love how everyone jumps on Steelers yet they play the Bungales that have all this talent that continue to lose even with a new coach.

  19. Its going to be a real shame when the Dolphins draft Tua & Chase Young 1 & 2 in next years draft and set up a dynasty for years to come. Thanks Pittsburgh!

  20. When Ben went down with season ending injury the Steelers should have been trading players for draft picks, not picks for players. Ben’s best years are behind him and the elbow injury will be a career ender.

