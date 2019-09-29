Sunday Night wrap-up: Saints win defensive struggle

Posted by Darin Gantt on September 29, 2019, 11:22 PM EDT
We’re not used to the idea that a game featuring the Cowboys and Saints might struggle to reach double digits in scoring.

But either the offenses are listing in the first month of the season, or the defenses on both sides have made significant improvements.

The Saints snuck out a 12-10 win on Sunday, improving to 3-1, without scoring a touchdown.

But it wasn’t easy, or pretty.

It took an interception on a Dallas Hail Mary to seal the game, but the margin was small all night.

The Saints have gradually improved a defense that was dreadful not that many years ago, and the Cowboys have added pass-rush help and suddenly found depth at linebacker (at least during this time in which Sean Lee‘s not injured).

It’s an unusual phenomenon, and perhaps it’s just a combination of Drew Brees‘ thumb injury and some regression to the mean on the Cowboys’ side (Dallas was averaging 32 points per game in the first three).

But it’s not what we expected by any stretch of the imagination.

Between the struggles both teams put on tape Sunday, and a late injury to Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith, both offenses left this game with more questions than answers.

Here are five more things we learned during Sunday Night Football:

1. Maybe it just takes Dak Prescott 30 minutes to get warmed up. And maybe it doesn’t last long.

The Cowboys quarterback is now a perfect 28-of-28 passing, for 457 yards and three touchdowns in third quarters this year.

They’ve also scored a touchdown on their first possession of the second half in all four games.

Whether he’s inspired by Jason Garrett’s speeches, or just needs a bathroom break or something, he needs to keep doing whatever it is that’s working, or perhaps start earlier.

Sunday, he was 6-of-6 for 73 yards in his one drive in the third quarter.

He wasn’t great in the first, second, and fourth, but in minutes 30-45, he was strong.

2. This isn’t exactly breaking news, but Brees is apparently good at football.

While Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is often credited as one of the top backups in the NFL, the drop-off from his starter is noticeable and profound. Brees is still out for several more weeks following thumb surgery.

That’s not necessarily a shot at Bridgewater, but more of an indication of the incredible level Brees and Sean Payton have kept in recent years.

While Brees doesn’t have the same arm strength he used to have, there’s a noticeable shortening of the game plan when Bridgewater’s under center. (There’s also the fact that Brees would have probably gotten rid of the ball late rather than taking a bad sack, which kept them out of field goal range.)

Those limitations are still something the Saints can be effective with, but it’s not Brees.

Few are.

Bridgewater finished 23-of-30 for 193 yards and an interception, which was merely OK, and enough for a night.

3. Yes, Cowboys tight end Jason Witten‘s second-quarter fumble was rare.

In fact, it was just his ninth (seventh lost) in 243 games.

His last fumble was Oct. 8, 2017, against the Packers, and that was the only one of his previous non-broadcasting season.

4. Cowboys pass-rusher Robert Quinn has been a solid addition.

But it’s easier to make highlight reel hits when you’re unblocked.

The Saints had a few protection breakdowns that led to Quinn getting a few free shots at Bridgewater. He’s still a talented pass-rusher at age 29, but the Saints may have made him look better than he actually is.

5. Prescott’s not the only one who started slow Sunday.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott had just 26 yards on 11 carries in the first half, which seems impossible considering his talents and the line in front of him.

Part of that had to do with the improved interior defense of the Saints, which kept him bottled up early.

But he never got on track in the second half, finishing with 18 carries for 35 yards.

  1. And da’ Boyz have been exposed! Spanked by a back-up QB! Dak looks like what everyone not drinking the koolaid knew he was— not a franchise QB. Zeke melted against a legitimate defense again. The vaunted OL couldn’t move the trenches an inch. Oh, did I mention a back-up QB torched the Cowboys defense?

    Better pull out those VHS tapes of the last Cowboys Super Bowl and tell your great grandkids about how “The Star” used to mean something before they were born. Thankfully we can all get back to reality knowing the Cowboys are still a second tier team that has no idea how to win when it means something. Good luck not playing the #32, #31 and #30 teams the rest of the way!

  9. Saints played a better and more inspired game. They won. Dallas made errors, some forced, some not. Refs made a usual mess but not game affecting. Though Elliott’s elbow was clearly down, and bogus PI calls hurt both teams. Saints also called a Better game for the most part.

  16. Teddy needs to simply manage these games, which he did. But taking that sack could of cost the Saints that game. Hopefully he gets more confident being 2-0

  17. Cowboys offense didn’t play well and did not deserve to win. Defense set it up for offense at the end but Dak and Co. continued and ended a bad night with sloppy play. Kudos to the Saints for having a good gameplan on defense.
    3-1 and on to the Packers.

  19. That’s the difference between handling and throwing trash (Giants, Skins and Pins) into the garbage bin and the Saints that has more wins than those teams mentioned prior, combined. As a Bears fan, I wish Dak good fortune against the Packers next week.

  20. Let’s pay Dak 40 million after that performance.
    Actually finish out this season, franchise him next season. If doesn’t take us to a NFC championship game, why sign him to an extension?

  21. slimglynn says:
    September 22, 2019 at 10:08 pm
    Hope you’re ready for your beat down next Sunday nights Aints.

    ———————-

    What does it say about your team when you lose to the Aints?

    I’ll be the FIRST to admit that Zeke did NOT fumble and it wasn’t even close. You guys got hosed on that one.

  22. Witten fumbled on what was looking like a decent drive and Zeke “fumbled” on another good drive. Saints wouldn’t have even had 12 if not for the Zeke “fumble” so why is everybody throwing this at Dak’s feet? Brees was hurt their D was still intact but of course the “Dak beat my team and I’m not over it yet” butthurt fans are gonna talk trash. They give him no credit for wins yet all blame for losses? Yea goes to show where your heads are at. Up your sorry a**es

  27. @ dfwhawkguy

    “And da’ Boyz have been exposed! Spanked by a back-up QB”. Uhhhhh, right. Bridegwater threw for under 200 yards and had a pick, but coming up short on a 12-10 final is getting “spanked”? Have another wine cooler, Orville.

    @ MortimerInMiami

    “Cowboys FINALLY played a good opponent and were smoked!”

    You and dfwhawkguy must be down in your mom’s basement again getting “smoked”. A 12-10 defensive battle is hardly getting “spanked” or “smoked”. But you keep it classy.

    Haters are gonna hate. It was a close defensive battle, and the Cowboys were on the road. Bad calls on both teams in yet another game, but the Saints grinded out
    a win. Congrats to them.

  28. You knew it was going to happen. As a Cowboys fan the first 3 games left some questions on both sides of the ball. There were struggles against weaker opponents defenses. Green bay next week they will be 3-2

  29. I guess that Cowboy boy wonder OC will have to go back to the drawing board and figure out a way to beat a winning team.

  31. The Cowboys finally played a decent team and Dak showed how average he really is. His value just dropped if I were advising his average butt I’d tell him to sign Dallas’ last offer on the flight back to Dallas. If I were Dallas I’d tell Dak take it or leave it but the number is going DOWN on Tuesday

  32. That’s okay Aints, we’ll give you this one. But you know how your season will end, the refs or a Hail Mary pass. Do you still have that safty on your team? That wasn’t really interference. Bahahaha! Can’t wait to see how your team will blows it this season.

