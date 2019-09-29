T.J. Hockenson carted off with apparent concussion

Getty Images

Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson suffered what looked like a bad concussion today against the Chiefs.

Hockenson, a rookie first-round draft pick who has played very well this season, tried to hurdle a defender and ended up landing awkwardly onto his head. He appeared to be briefly unconscious but he was able to get up and walk onto a cart, which took him to the locker room.

Obviously, Hockenson will not return and will enter the concussion protocol.

Hockenson’s injury was reminiscent of the injury Jahvid Best suffered in college, before going to the Lions and having concussions cut his career short. Plays like that are a reminder of how dangerous a play hurdling is. Although it makes for some spectacular highlights, it can also cause serious injuries.