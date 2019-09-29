Terry McLaurin, Brandon Scherff won’t play against Giants

Getty Images

Washington rookie wide receiver Terry McLaurin was added to the injury report with a hamstring problem on Thursday and he missed practice on Friday before being listed as questionable to face the Giants.

There was a report later in the day that the wideout was still on track to play on Sunday, but that turned out to be incorrect. McLaurin is one of seven players on Washington’s inactive list for Week Four.

His absence is a big loss for Washington. The Giants have a shaky secondary and McLaurin’s 16 catches, 257 yards and three touchdowns all lead the team through the first three weeks.

Washington also listed right guard Brandon Scherff as questionable on Friday because of an ankle injury. He’s also inactive on Sunday, which leaves the team down two starting offensive linemen as center Chase Roullier was ruled out on Friday.