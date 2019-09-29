Three Marcus Mariota TD passes have Titans up big at half

Getty Images

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota didn’t throw a touchdown pass in a Week Three loss to the Jaguars, but he’s made up for that donut and then some in the first half against the Falcons.

Mariota has thrown three touchdowns and the Titans defense kept the Falcons offense out of the end zone after a first-quarter score by Ito Smith. The result is a 24-7 lead for Tennessee at halftime in Atlanta.

Mariota’s first two scores came on throws to rookie A.J. Brown, who turned a short pass into a 55-yard score and then corralled an 11-yarder in the end zone for a second score. Corey Davis reeled in Mariota’s third touchdown and the quarterback is 14-of-19 for 189 yards overall.

Brown has 94 of those yards and Davis has 75 as the Titans have picked apart the Atlanta secondary all afternoon. They haven’t been helped by a pass rush that has hit Mariota twice without sacking him. The Titans had one sack by Jurrell Casey and that resulted in a Matt Ryan fumble that stands as the only turnover in the game thus far.

That leaves the Falcons with plenty to change if they are going to avoid a 1-3 start to the season.