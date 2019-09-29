Titans, Falcons trade first quarter touchdowns

Getty Images

The Titans and Falcons are both trying to avoid a 1-3 start to the season and are trying to end a two-game losing streak

After taking possession near midfield after forcing a punt, rookie wide receiver A.J. Brown caught a short pass from Marcus Mariota and took it 55 yards for a touchdown. The Titans grabbed a 7-0 lead after the extra point.

It was the first big play of the game for either team and the second big play of Brown’s brief NFL career. He also had a 51-yard catch in Tennessee’s season opener.

The Falcons answered with a touchdown on their next possession and a Titans player was responsible for the biggest gain on that drive as well. Cornerback Logan Ryan was flagged for pass interference to give Atlanta a 32-yard gain that helped propel them toward an Ito Smith touchdown run.