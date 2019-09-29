Travis Kelce: Lateral to LeSean McCoy was inspired by Patrick Mahomes

AP

On the day that the Chargers won in Miami for the first time since the notorious hook-and-lateral playoff game in January 1982, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made a catch and a quick flip to running back LeSean McCoy.

Kelce explained to PFT after the game that he made the decision in the moment, and he said that the looseness and confidence comes directly from the influence of quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

That’s how Mahomes plays, and that attitude has gradually influenced the rest of the offense to be willing to take the kind of chances that he takes.

The end result was a victory that, as Kelce explained it, gives the team more confidence than an easy win would. They had to fight and scratch and claw and come from behind late and hold off the Lions even later, and that will give them a boost when they find themselves in similar situations this year, including in January.

They took another big step toward qualifying for January 2020 by winning in Detroit and moving their record to 4-0 on the year. Next week, they host the Colts in a rematch of January 2019’s divisional round win on Sunday Night Football.