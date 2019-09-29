Tyron Smith has high-ankle sprain

Getty Images

The worst news for the Cowboys wasn’t the loss. It was the injury to left tackle Tyron Smith.

The six-time Pro Bowler has a high-ankle sprain, owner Jerry Jones told reporters after the game.

The Cowboys play the Packers, Jets and Eagles before their bye week.

Smith has missed three games in each of the past three seasons.

He was injured on the Cowboys’ final drive Sunday night when David Onyemata sacked Dak Prescott. Smith was blocking Marcus Davenport when Prescott rolled over Smith’s right ankle.