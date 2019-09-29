Vic Fangio: We got pushed around by Leonard Fournette

Getty Images

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was “very frustrated” last week by what he perceived to be a lack of opportunities to run the ball so far this season.

Fournette won’t have the same complaint this week and the Jaguars won’t be complaining about what they got from Fournette on Sunday. He ran 29 times for 225 yards in a 26-24 comeback win over the Broncos.

Fournette had 21 carries for 190 yards in the second half, including an 81-yard scamper, and that production led Broncos head coach Vic Fangio to break things down in the simplest possible terms.

“We got pushed around, he’s a big back and broke tackles and we got whipped,” Fangio said, via Mike Klis of KUSA.

Fangio’s defense finally got some sacks this week, but Fournette, Gardner Minshew and others made sure that wasn’t enough for the new Broncos coach to get his first win.