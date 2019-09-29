Von Miller gets Broncos’ first sack of the season

Getty Images

Von Miller likely will be a little more talkative after today’s game.

The linebacker, who didn’t take questions during his media access period last week, has the Broncos’ first sack of the season.

It came on Gardner Minshew‘s sixth attempt of the day.

Their first three opponents had 82 attempts without a sack.

Miller, who has double-digit sacks in seven of eight seasons, has talked openly about breaking Michael Strahan’s single-season sacks record and Bruce Smith’s career sacks record. His sack of Minshew was the 99th of his career.

Smith had 200 in his career.

The Broncos hold a 14-3 lead on Joe Flacco‘s two touchdown passes.