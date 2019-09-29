Vontaze Burfict ejected after review

Getty Images

The Raiders are rolling along offensively, but they just lost their defensive leader.

Middle linebacker Vontaze Burfict was just ejected, after lowering his helmet to hit Colts tight end Jack Doyle in the head.

The play was penalized on the field, and with time to look at it in New York, he was ejected after the review.

Burfict is no stranger to league punishment, but this puts the Raiders in a bad position on the field. They were short at linebacker anyway, but Burfict is their defensive signal-caller. That duty now falls to Tahir Whitehead.

The Raiders are up 21-7 midway through the second quarter, with Derek Carr throwing a pair of touchdown passes.