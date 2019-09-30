A.J. Green expected to miss at least two more weeks

Getty Images

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green won’t play against the Steelers on Monday night and it looks like it will be some time before he makes his first appearance of the 2019 season.

Green remains out with the ankle injury he suffered on the first day of training camp and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Green will not play in either of the team’s next two games either. The Bengals host the Cardinals and travel to Baltimore in those two games.

Green, who had surgery on his ankle, got out of a protective boot earlier this month, but signs of progress have slowed over the last two-plus weeks. The Bengals resisted putting Green on injured reserve to open the season as it would count him out for eight weeks, but that may wind up being how long the wideout is on the sidelines if his outlook doesn’t start improving soon.

Tyler Boyd and John Ross have been the leading receivers in Cincinnati through the first three weeks and it looks like they’ll continue to be in the spotlight a while longer.