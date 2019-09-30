Avonte Maddox likely to miss games with neck sprain

Getty Images

Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox was able to fly home with the team after suffering a scary looking injury during last Thursday’s game in Green Bay, but he may not be back in the lineup for a bit.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Maddox suffered a neck sprain when he took a hit from teammate Andrew Sendejo during the win over the Packers. Maddox is considered week-to-week and is likely to miss a few games as a result of the injury.

The Eagles also have Ronald Darby and Sidney Jones dealing with hamstring injuries, which left them with two healthy corners to close out last week’s game. They signed veteran Orlando Scandrick on Friday to build out some more depth at the spot.

The Eagles face the Jets at home in Week Five and then go on the road to face Minnesota, Dallas and Buffalo.