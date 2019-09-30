Bears “working through” whether Roquan Smith travels to London

Getty Images

The Bears deactivated linebacker Roquan Smith for Sunday’s game against the Vikings and it’s unclear whether he will return to action in Week Five.

Personal matters were cited as the reason why Smith did not play and head coach Matt Nagy did not elaborate on Smith’s situation after the 16-6 victory. During a Monday appearance on WBBM Newsradio, the coach did not say whether Smith will travel to London with the team to face the Raiders.

“We’ll see,” Nagy said. “We’re still working through all that. We’ll see where that goes.”

Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski took Smith’s spot in the lineup and posted nine tackles, a sack, two tackles for a loss and a forced fumble.

“I’m proud of the way he stepped up,” linebacker Danny Trevathan said, via 670 The Score. “When he came in, I knew there was going to be no letdown, no letup.”

The Bears may be counting on Kwiatkoski again this week.