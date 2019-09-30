Bill Belichick: Nothing to tell Jonathan Jones to do differently

Posted by Josh Alper on September 30, 2019, 10:59 AM EDT
Getty Images

Bills head coach Sean McDermott and some players on the team thought that Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones should have been ejected from Sunday’s game for a hit to the head of Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Jones was penalized for the hit, which forced Allen out of the game, but NFL senior vice president of officiating Al Riveron told a pool reporter that the hit did not “rise to the level” despite clear contact to the helmet. On Monday, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked about the hit on a conference call.

Belichick said Jones didn’t lead with his head, which turned after the impact, and had the right posture for the hit. He said the team will continue to coach players based on what they hear from Riveron and the league office.

“When there isn’t really much you can tell them to do differently, you don’t tell them anything,” Belichick said, via Phil Perry of NBCSportsBoston.com.

Allen was running the ball at the time of the hit and Tom Brady recounted some advice he got from Belichick after another game in Buffalo early in his career. Brady lost his helmet while taking a huge hit from Bills cornerback Nate Clements and then got a tip from the head coach.

“I remember the next day, coach Belichick said to me, and I will never forget this, he said, ‘Hey Brady, if you want to have a career in this league, when you’re running like that you either throw the ball away or slide.’ I will never forget coach Belichick telling me that,” Brady said on WEEI.

Allen is in the concussion protocol and Matt Barkley will quarterback the Bills if he’s unable to get cleared in time for Week Five.

45 responses to “Bill Belichick: Nothing to tell Jonathan Jones to do differently

  1. This is the problem..These young QBs are so awful, they run so much, when loser fanbases claim Brady would get “flags” if that was Brady, well, it’s not Brady because he doesn’t run much at all, dummies!

    Good lord.

    Once you’re a QB running, you’re live with the ball.

    Even when Buffalo gets a gift roughing call on Allen yesterday when Van Noy shoved him after he passed it over on a lateral, it was pathetic.

    Enjoy all the phantom calls you got yesterday Buffalo, because your team is mirage anyway.

    Even when Goodell helps you so much with made up rules and calls to the point Dan Fouts is wishing something to be true on live air, even when it isn’t or Gene Steratore stops by to make up the rules as a Goodell stooge, you losers still can’t see it.

  2. There is a camera angle on Matt Dollofs twitter that clearly shows Jones turning to lead with his shoulder, and Allen lowering his head and making contact with the earhole of Jones’ helmet. I won’t be surprised if Jones doesn’t even catch a fine for the collision.

    Bills fans and Pat haters will likely still believe Jones was out to do harm.

  4. It was helmet to helmet so the penalty was correctly called. But Allen contributed by lowering his head and he was a runner at that point. The bigger long-term issue here is you can’t have your (hopefully) franchise QB taking hits like that. He’s got to learn to get down and protect himself.

  5. He’s right. It is Allen who should do something different.

    And-great advice to a young TB12. One of the reasons he is still around after 20 years.

    I remember that huge hit.

    And Brady popped right back up.

  7. Belichick is one of the only coaches who preach being intelligent about the rules while also teaching technique.

    And it shows the Patriots are one of the least penalized teams on defense…except yesterday. Lots of uncharacteristic penaltys on the Patriots. Looking forward to seeing them clean it up vs Washington.

  10. I dropped a bunch of comments yesterday calling for Jones to be suspended. But last night someone posted the replay from different angles and you can actually see that Jones turned his head away and tried to use his shoulder while it was actually Allen that lowered his head into the hit. And also (despite Fouts speaking without understanding the game) the hit was too necessary. Allen was fighting for extra yards to get the first down and without that hit he likely gets it. That makes it a legitimate football play. So I take my comments yesterday back. Its even arguable that Allen should have gotten the flag instead.

  13. That’s the part that’s overlooked in all this…a Brady hit wouldn’t draw an ejection because Brady NEVER runs in that situation…and the 3 times a season he does try to run away from the goal line, he baseball feet first slides ALWAYS. As a Pats fan, sometimes it’s comical to see him slide way early even if there looks to be an additional 3-5 yards to be had. Sometimes his early slides make him look soft but ultimately I want him upright. Josh Allen and all the other mobile QBs need to start thinking about the long term. It’s stupid to risk your career on QB runs in open field.

  14. There is a camera angle on twitter that clearly shows Jones turning to lead with his shoulder, and Allen lowering his head and making contact with the earhole of Jones’ helmet. I won’t be surprised if Jones doesn’t even catch a fine for the collision.

    Bills fans and Pat haters will likely still believe Jones was out to do harm.

  15. Why is no one talking about the vicious hit in the rams and bucs game. Smith led with the helmet and hit peters so hard that his head came clean off his body like something out of highlander. That was a dirty hit, the hit on Allen wasn’t.

  17. Should not have even been a penalty. Allen moved his head into the path after Jones was committed. The head hit was Allen’s own fault, albeit unintentional. As an aside, remember the ‘in the grasp’ rule?

  18. Unclear clarity says:
    September 30, 2019 at 11:23 am
    I dropped a bunch of comments yesterday calling for Jones to be suspended. But last night someone posted the replay from different angles and you can actually see that Jones turned his head away and tried to use his shoulder while it was actually Allen that lowered his head into the hit. And also (despite Fouts speaking without understanding the game) the hit was too necessary. Allen was fighting for extra yards to get the first down and without that hit he likely gets it. That makes it a legitimate football play. So I take my comments yesterday back. Its even arguable that Allen should have gotten the flag instead

    At least you’re man enough to admit you were wrong

  19. Hey Pats fans.

    The Zebras gifted you some SERIOUS non-calls too…

    I clearly remember at LEAST one non-called “intentional grounding”, and the Pats O-line was holding like CRAZY…

    The Zebras giveth and the zebras taketh away. Quit whining about them when you win.

    ~~~
    Still think Jones lowered his head at the last moment; but it was a bang-bang play…

  20. And I bet every single Bills fan cheered that hit on Brady and had no problems with it.

    You run like RB, you get hit like a RB. Ask Cam Newton what its like.

  21. if the QB is to stupid to slide or wait to the last very second to slide then they deserved to get hit hard and since they are not RBs getting knocked out is a real possibility, maybe the Bills moron coaches could teach that simple idea.

  23. Dirty or not, that doesn’t change the fact that had that been Brady he would have been ejected and all these Pats fans would have been complaining had he not been ejected.

  24. “It’s the Patriot way!”

    Yes its the Patriot way to teach proper technique and not try to injure opposing players.

    Jones was aiming to hit Allen in the chest. Between Allen dropping his head and McCourty starting to bring him down that’s what turned it into a helmet to helmet. There was zero intent to injure by Jones.

  26. Does not matter that the QB is now a “runner.” Helmet to helmet is the problem and it is a penalty. Pats’ player should have been ejected.

  28. The burden is on the defender to avoid helmet to helmet contact with a penalty the consequence of failure. Jones tried to avoid the contact, failed and a flag was thrown.

    Allen should have slid. If you can’t tackle a runner who is still attempting to advance the ball the game isn’t football anymore.

  30. The hit certainly wasn’t an intentional head-to-head, or even an egregious one. The Bills coaches, fans and media are ridiculous.

    “if you want to have a career in this league, when you’re running like that you either throw the ball away or slide”

    Common sense leads to greatness, who would have thought?

  35. Fouts is in the Hall of Fame for his playing. However, I surely would not put him in a Hall of Fame for announcing, because he surely didn’t know what the hell he was talking about.

  36. Here’s the deal with the “Brady reverse mentality”. Brady would not go head first into a defender. If he did, he would only do it knowing that he is going to get hit. This kid was trying too hard and went for an extra yard. He got popped. That is the defenders job, to hold them to as little yardage as possible. His coaches will have to teach him the slide.

    I’m glad that he ran off the field appearing ok. I bet if you ask him, he’ll tell you “That’s football”

  37. This doesn’t need to turn into “JonesGate.” It was a bang-bang play – the hit wasn’t necessary, but also wasn’t dirty & Jones did not have intent to hurt Allen.

    It was a bummer Allen couldn’t play it out – his m.o. so far is overcoming early mistakes to shine in the 4th & pull out wins. It would have been a tall order against that D, but he would have fared better than Barkley.

    But that’s more on him – he has to learn to slide.

  38. General Moe says:
    September 30, 2019 at 11:21 am
    That wasnt a dirty hit.

    3 0 Rate This

    ————————–

    it really wasn’t. Jones is also 5’8. When you have a 6’5 Qb lowering his head thinking he’s going to truck a small dude, and it backfires, well, that’s too bad.

  39. Doesn’t take a genius to figure out that if you run like a FB you’re going to get hit like a FB.

    Please stop the hypocrisy because if this was Brady you would have a totally different view…..its called the Homer view. It makes me laugh to see Pats fans comment like this because its so pathetic.

  40. corkspop says:
    September 30, 2019 at 11:44 am
    Does not matter that the QB is now a “runner.” Helmet to helmet is the problem and it is a penalty. Pats’ player should have been ejected.

    1 14 Rate This

    —————

    it DOES matter. They give penalties to offensive players running the ball when initiating the crown of the helmet, downward.

    You could argue Allen should have been flagged, but alas, it’s Buffalo and lots of off camera, shady stuff goes on up there with Goodell trying to help them win one at at home finally vs NE.

    Been going on for years. Gronk snapped 2 years ago up there because of it.

  41. Allen himself and Bills fans did a lot of talking towards Jalen Ramsey and the Jets and Giants for playing in New Jersey when the Bills play in Orchard Park *cough*. For a guy who’s following up one of the worst rookie seasons in NFL history as a passer with the league lead in turnovers he has more to learn than just slide.

  42. pristach says:
    September 30, 2019 at 11:44 am
    Bills D exposed ol Sheriff TB12. No more bullets in the chamber. He’s about done and it is glorious.

    Wait, I thought Tennessee “exposed” him last season when they beat the Patriots?

    Brady has a clunker like this early in the season almost every year
    And we see this same lame comment.

  43. aarons444 says:
    September 30, 2019 at 11:13 am

    I’d love to hear the vitriol if the teams were reversed, and it was Brady taking this shot.

    ____________________________________________________________

    There are no what ifs. Brady doesn’t play mindless football like that, especially for a player in his forties. Perhaps, he did it a couple of times in the early 2000’s, but the game has changed so much since then. If a 24-year-old Tom Brady could take those hits just fine, these new quarterbacks need to put on their big boy pants.

  44. Patriots players/coaches get asked questions about calls etc its either ask the coach or we can only control what we can control.

    McDermott and his players complain. I bet they will be expending time and energy this week on last week’s game.
    Bb
    BB will tell his players we got the redskins this week. See the difference.

  45. hit was totally clean and within the rules~!
    He turns his shoulder, removes his head from the play. That unintelligent QB was leading with his helmet!

    Would be refreshing to hear the media actually tell the truth about things for a change

