Bradley Chubb tore his ACL Sunday

Getty Images

Little has gone right for the Broncos through the first four weeks of the regular season and they got another piece of bad news on Monday.

Linebacker Bradley Chubb left Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars for a brief period after being injured, but was able to return before the game is over. That’s pretty remarkable given Monday’s news about his condition.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Chubb has been diagnosed with a torn ACL. The 2018 first-round pick will miss the rest of the season as a result.

The hiring of head coach Vic Fangio was largely seen as a positive for Chubb and the rest of the Broncos defense, but they failed to record a sack or takeaway through the first three weeks of the season. Chubb got one of the team’s five sacks on Sunday, although breaking through on that front wasn’t enough to keep the Jaguars from coming back from a 17-3 deficit to win the game.

Rookies Malik Reed and Justin Hollins are options to play across from Von Miller at outside linebacker as the Broncos try to find their way to a win.