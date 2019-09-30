Cam Newton not ready to return, Kyle Allen to continue to start

Getty Images

It’s obvious at this point that Cam Newton was far more injured than anyone knew (specifically because the Panthers weren’t forthcoming with that information).

And now that we all know that, Ron Rivera doesn’t have to pretend anymore.

Rivera told reporters Monday that Kyle Allen would continue to start at quarterback for the Panthers, but he wouldn’t elaborate on any timelines after the Jaguars game.

Allen has won both his starts this year (and all three of the starts he’s made going back to last year, when Newton was broken). And since he’s playing well (other than the three fumbles yesterday), there’s no use using any uncertainty over Newton’s status for any perceived advantage.

Newton said last week he needed time to get his injured foot right, and that figures to be counted in weeks rather than days.