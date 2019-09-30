Cardinals release D.J. Swearinger

Getty Images

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said after Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks that there’s “nobody coming in that locker room to save us” after an 0-3-1 start to the season.

It seems that they are willing to cast some players out of that locker room in hopes of finding better results in the weeks to come. According to multiple reports, the Cardinals have released veteran safety D.J. Swearinger.

Swearinger played every snap on defense over the first three games of the season and played all but one snap against Seattle. He had 17 tackles. Fifth-round pick Deionte Thompson is the only safety other than Swearinger and Budda Baker to see time on defense, so he will likely take over the starting role.

Swearinger was claimed off of waivers by the Cardinals last December after Washington cut him loose. He also played with the team in 2015 and 2016 as part of a career that’s also featured stints with the Texans and Buccaneers.