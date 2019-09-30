Chase Daniel feels like a young man

Getty Images

Chase Daniel‘s old by NFL standards, which means his age starts with a 3. In fact, he turns 33 next week.

But after taking over for the injured Mitchell Trubisky, the Bears’ for-the-time-being starter said he’s energized.

“I’m about to turn 33,” Daniel told Peter King of NBC’s Football Morning in America. “And I’ve been in it 11 years now. But I feel like I’m 25. And I love this offense. I feel the offense. This is my fifth or sixth year in it. I was in Kansas City, in Philadelphia, and it’s basically the same offense. Very quarterback-friendly. The quarterback’s a point guard out there. I’ve always felt I was an accurate passer, and not just dink-and-dunk. We took some shots out there today—that shot to [Allen] Robinson on the first drive, and others.”

His sudden youthfulness might stem from the fact he’s started for games in nine seasons (two last year with the Bears, and one each for the Chiefs in 2013 and 2014). Being fresh helped when he had to go in as soon as Trubisky was injured, without warming up since it was in the middle of a series.

“Mitch and I threw before the game, and not much time had passed, so I felt pretty good,” Daniel said. “It was fine. You’re excited, of course, and it happens all of a sudden. Matt [Nagy] was like, You know the offense. Just go out there and be you. He was super-positive the whole game.”

Daniel did enough to allow his defense to carry him to a win. And though they don’t think Trubisky’s shoulder injury is season-ending, it’s still going to keep him out some time, giving Daniel a chance to stretch his fresh legs, beginning this week in London against the Raiders.