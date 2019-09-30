Chris Harris Jr. is counting his days left in Denver

Getty Images

When the Broncos gave cornerback Chris Harris Jr. a pay raise this offseason, he said he’d give the team everything he had for one more year, and then give them “a fair chance” to re-sign him at the end of the year.

It sounds like that’s no longer his plan.

As frustration mounts around the Broncos and their 0-4 start, it appears Harris already has an eye on his impending free agency.

“I ain’t saying nothing. Thirteen more weeks for me,” Harris told Mark Kiszla of the Denver Post as he made his way to the door last night.

The 30-year-old Harris is clearly talented enough to help a good team, he just doesn’t happen to be on one at the moment.

And whether his words are simply the emotion of a difficult loss or a career plan (if he gets the flu or back pain or a hamstring strain or paternity leave, we’ll know), it’s not a good sign for the team John Elway has built there.