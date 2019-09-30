Christian McCaffrey needs to ice up, son

Getty Images

If you’re looking for Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey today, the ice tub would be a good place to start.

McCaffrey admitted he has a date in the training room, after he had a career-high 37 touches in Carolina’s 16-10 win over the Texans.

“Yeah, feels good though,” McCaffrey said, via Joe Person of TheAthletic.com. “I’m feeling good. I’ll definitely spend some time in the ice tub and move on to next week.”

Whether he has anything left in his own tank for next week’s game against the Jaguars remains to be seen, but McCaffrey should be used to big workloads, and they’re getting bigger with Kyle Allen under center for the Panthers.

McCaffrey had 179 of the 297 yards the Panthers gained Sunday, on a day when Allen’s three fumbles were close to derailing an otherwise effective plan.

A week ago, he popped a 76-yard touchdown run against the Cardinals, but his longest run Sunday was a 13-yarder. But dealing in volume is part of his reality, especially as long as Cam Newton is out of the lineup.

“Just kind of a workman’s day. Just churning ‘em out and churning ‘em out. No real [long gains],” tight end Greg Olsen said. “A lot of it was at the line of scrimmage, and that’s what we needed today. We needed to churn it out. That’s just kind of the way the game went. We didn’t have a lot of chunk plays.”

McCaffrey did have the highlight reel juggling-and-diving catch, but the bulk of his day was unglamorous, and exactly what they needed.